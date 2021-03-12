Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

