Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock.

Shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) stock opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £412.01 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.82. Midwich Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Get Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) alerts:

About Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America. The company's products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical AV, broadcast, professional audio, lighting, and unified communications.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.