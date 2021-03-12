Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) (LON:MIDW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on the stock.
Shares of Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L) stock opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £412.01 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 457.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.82. Midwich Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 631 ($8.24).
About Midwich Group Plc (MIDW.L)
