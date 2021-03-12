Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

LON CNE opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £876.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

