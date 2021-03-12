Berenberg Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

AOX stock opened at €14.08 ($16.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.28. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

