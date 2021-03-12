Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 214,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

