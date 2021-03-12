Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

