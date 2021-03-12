Benchmark Begins Coverage on Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.