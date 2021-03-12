Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 21.2% Higher

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80. 129,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 269,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Belo Sun Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.73 million and a PE ratio of -70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

