Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 396,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,168,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

