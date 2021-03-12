BeatzCoin Trading 292.4% Higher This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 161.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 292.4% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $2,385.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030317 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

