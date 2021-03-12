Beacon Securities Comments on Geodrill Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEO opened at C$1.98 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.73 million and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $71,869 in the last three months.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,362.32%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.