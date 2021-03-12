Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,762. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

