Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Baxter International stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.