Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 11th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY remained flat at $$12.69 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.