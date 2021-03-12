Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.56

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 175916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Basf Se will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

