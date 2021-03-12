Barrington Research Trims Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price to $120.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $83.82 on Monday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

