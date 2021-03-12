Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

NYSE BNED opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

