Barclays Upgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Equal Weight

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

