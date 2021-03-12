Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

