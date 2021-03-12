Barclays Reiterates “€284.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €284.00 ($334.12) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.71 ($294.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

