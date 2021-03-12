Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CSNVY opened at $55.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. Corbion has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $59.41.
About Corbion
