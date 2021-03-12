Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CSNVY opened at $55.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. Corbion has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

