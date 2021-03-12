Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

