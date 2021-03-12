Barclays PLC Has $14.42 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

