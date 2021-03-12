Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of DCP Midstream worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $14,280,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.23. 6,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,261. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

