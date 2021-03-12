Barclays PLC Buys 88,796 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of SailPoint Technologies worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HMI Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,855 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

