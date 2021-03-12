Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $814.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $880.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.61. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

