Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.96

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 138406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

