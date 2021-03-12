Barclays Begins Coverage on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 55,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

