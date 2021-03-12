BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.86

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 11199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

