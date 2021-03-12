Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $11.72 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. The company has a market cap of $378.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $382.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

