Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,973 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

