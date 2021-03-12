Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,712,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HMC opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

