Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,560 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $46,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LivePerson by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,012 shares of company stock worth $15,295,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

LPSN stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.