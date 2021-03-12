Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $49,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Fox Factory stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

