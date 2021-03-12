Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 521,579 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $47,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

