Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$121.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$113.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.96.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$110.15 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

