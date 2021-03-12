Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BKRIY opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

