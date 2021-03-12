Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

