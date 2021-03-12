Bank of America Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $50.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 135,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245,924. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock worth $165,632,040. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 813.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

