Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

