Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Banco de Chile worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.