Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 38,967,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 30,405,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

