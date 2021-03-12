Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BMDPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.