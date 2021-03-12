Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Banano has traded 120.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $120,875.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00061350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.12 or 0.00644012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,096 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,212 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

