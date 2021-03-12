Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

BLDP opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12,363.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 211,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 210,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

