Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,390 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Starbucks worth $192,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 324,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 320,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

SBUX traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,050. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.