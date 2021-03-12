Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $217,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. 131,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,565. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $312.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

