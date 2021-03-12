Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $95,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.31. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

