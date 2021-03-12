Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $236.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $236,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 150,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

