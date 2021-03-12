Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $115.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $115,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,985. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08.

